Fire at ICU ward of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, 50 patients evacuated

A fire broke out in the high dependence unit or step-down intensive care unit of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi early on Wednesday, officials said. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and about 50 patients were shifted to other wards in the hospital.

“A fire broke out at about 6.15am in the high dependence ward 11 in the H block of the hospital. It was most likely due to high voltage fluctuations leading to a short circuit,” said hospital spokesperson Poonam Dhanda.

The ward is meant for patients admitted to the medicine department of the hospital in need of monitoring and some life-support.

Preliminary visuals from the spot showed the beds and medical equipment of the ward covered in soot with no major visible damage.

The low category fire was doused within a few hours, officials said. “A fire call was received today morning around 6.35am from Safdarganj Hospital. The fire was reported from the ICU of the hospital,” DFS chief said.

Garg said the fire started from the ventilator which could have been because of a short circuit. “However, the exact reason can be known only after a proper investigation,” Garg said.

The patients were moved to other nearby wards. “The fire was doused by our fire safety teams that have been trained by the fire department. All the patients were moved from the ward by the nursing and security staff on duty. There was no loss of life,” said Dhanda.