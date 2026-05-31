New Delhi: A fire broke out at a mobile accessory godown on the ground floor of a building in southwest Delhi’s Mahipalpur on Saturday night, the fire control room stated. Fire at mobile accessory godown in SW Delhi

Officials said that 14 fire tenders were deployed and firefighters extinguished the blaze by early Sunday. They added that there was no immediate information regarding casualties or injuries and the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

According to officials, the fire was reported from Mahipalpur’s Gali No.12 around 9:30pm, and five fire tenders were immediately deployed.

Officials said the fire escalated to a “Make 4” category around 10:00pm and four additional fire tenders were called in. Soon it was raised to a “Make 6” category, requiring five more fire tenders to be deployed, they added.