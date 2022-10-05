Fire breaks out at cloth market in Delhi

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 05, 2022 09:48 PM IST

The firefighters are facing difficulty in extinguishing the blaze because of unavailability of water source near the site and the narrow alley of the cloth market.

Delhi: Fire breaks out in a shop in Gandhi Nagar's cloth market.
ByHT News Desk

A fire broke out at a cloth market in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar. The fire department received a major fire call from the area at around 5.40pm and 35 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No casualties have been reported so far, according to fire department officials.

The firefighters are facing difficulty in extinguishing the blaze because of unavailability of water source near the site. The fire tenders have to be parked far away because of the narrow alley of the cloth market.

(More details awaited…)

