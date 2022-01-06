Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out at Delhi's Lajpat Rai market, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Delhi's Lajpat Rai market, no casualties reported

A call about the fire at Lajpat Rai Market was received around 4.43am and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.
Fire broke out in Delhi's Lajpat Rai market&nbsp;(ANI photo)
Fire broke out in Delhi's Lajpat Rai market (ANI photo)
Updated on Jan 06, 2022 09:05 AM IST
PTI |

A fire broke out at the Lajpat Rai market in Chandni Chowk, opposite the Red Fort, early on Thursday morning, the Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualties have been reported, they said.

A call about the fire at Lajpat Rai Market was received around 4.43am and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

The fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said. 

