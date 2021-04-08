Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden area, 15 fire tenders at spot
Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden area, 15 fire tenders at spot

No casualties have been reported so far in the fire at the stationery godown on the third floor of a four-floor building near MTNL Office Damoder Park in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 10:06 AM IST
A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden Industrial Area on Thursday, an official said, adding that at least 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited.

