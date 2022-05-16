Fire breaks out at footwear factory in Delhi's Narela, 9 fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out at a footwear factory in Delhi's Narela industrial area on Monday. According to inputs shared by news agency ANI, nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the dousing process was underway. No injury or damage to property was reported at the time of filing the report.

According to available information, the property belonged to one Mukesh Gupta who had rented out the first two floors to another person, named Vivek. The factory was used for making PVC soles. There were 10 people working in the factory and all were reportedly safe.

This was the second fire being reported from North Delhi's Narela area in two days. On Saturday night, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a major fire was reported at a plastic granule factory in the area.

No injuries were reported and the fire was put off by 1am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, a massive fire broke out at a four-storey building in west Delhi’s Mundka area that claimed the lives of 27 people.

(With inputs from Delhi bureau)

