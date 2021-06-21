Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar, no injuries reported

The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 8.22 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 09:53 AM IST
The officials said fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet.(Sourced)

A major fire broke out at a shoe factory in West Delhi's Udyog Nagar on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, they said.

The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 8.22 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The officials said fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet.

