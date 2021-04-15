Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out at slum cluster in Delhi's Paschimpuri; 30 shanties destroyed
According to the Delhi fire department official, a call about the blaze was received at around 9.55pm and 25 fire tenders were pressed into action.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Delhi: The fire engulfed around 30 shanties including pucca structures spread across 1,500 square yards in the Paschimpuri slum cluster, officials said. (Representational Image)

Around 30 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out in a slum cluster in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Camp of west Delhi's Paschimpuri, a Delhi Fire Services official said on Thursday.

No injuries were reported in the incident that occurred on Wednesday night, the official said.

According to the fire department official, a call about the blaze was received at around 9.55pm and 25 fire tenders were pressed into action.

The fire engulfed around 30 shanties including pucca structures spread across 1,500 square yards, he said.

Two more tenders were rushed to the spot later and the fire was doused while the "cooling process" continued at least till 1:30 am, he added.

The cause of blaze is being ascertained, the official said.

Despite the night curfew in place, over 200 people had gathered near the spot before they were dispersed by police and fire personnel, he said.

“I think a cylinder blast was the cause of the fire as I heard an explosion at around 9:50 pm. I came out in the balcony but couldn’t see anything but after about a few minutes I saw huge flames,” said Deepika, who lives in a locality opposite the slum cluster.

