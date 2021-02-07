Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out in Delhi's Sanjay Colony, 27 fire tenders on spot
No casualties have been reported so far in the fire in Delhi's Okhla, a fire office said.
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Sanjay Colony, fire tenders at the spot(ANI Photo)

A medium category fire broke out in Sanjay Colony in Okhla Phase II area of Delhi early on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

At least 27 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway, a fire officer told ANI. 

"We got a call at 2am about the fire. The fire has been categorised as a medium category fire. No casualties have been reported till now. The reason for the fire will be determined by the Delhi Police," he added. 

More details are awaited.

