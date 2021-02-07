A medium category fire broke out in Sanjay Colony in Okhla Phase II area of Delhi early on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

At least 27 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway, a fire officer told ANI.

"We got a call at 2am about the fire. The fire has been categorised as a medium category fire. No casualties have been reported till now. The reason for the fire will be determined by the Delhi Police," he added.

More details are awaited.