Fire breaks out in JNU; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in the forested area of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday morning, the fire department said. Somvir Singh, an assistant divisional officer with the Delhi Fire Services, said the fire began in some garbage lying in the area near the university’s north gate and then spread to a part of the forest.

The fire department received a call for dousing the flames at 10.50am and sent three fire tenders.

Singh said that the situation is under control, and there were no reports of any major damage. He added he was not in a position to comment on the damage to the wildlife.

The trigger of the fire remained unknown.

