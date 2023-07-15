Fire breaks out on 9th floor of building in Delhi's Barakhamba Road: Video

A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a building in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place. According to the officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 6.20 pm, following which around 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, reported PTI.

Fire in Delhi's Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place.

More details are awaited.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.

