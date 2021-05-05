Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire in Delhi’s Vikaspuri Covid hospital, 26 patients rescued
Fire in Delhi’s Vikaspuri Covid hospital, 26 patients rescued

Of the 26 patients rescued from the hospital, 17 were those admitted with Coronavirus infection, said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services
A fire broke out at a private Covid hospital in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri late Tuesday night, but the fire fighters and hospital administration were able to rescue all patients in time.

Of the 26 patients rescued from the hospital, 17 were those admitted with Coronavirus infection, said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services.

“No patient or anyone else was injured in the blaze. All were rescued safely with the help of hospital staff,” said Garg.

The officer said that the call about the blaze was made around 11pm from the UK Nursing Home. “We were told that it is a Covid hospital with infected patients inside. We sent eight fire tenders,” said Garg.

The blaze, which allegedly began in a store located on the first floor of the building, was controlled by 11.45pm. The cause of the fire remains unclear.

