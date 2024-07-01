 Fire tender called to outer Delhi blaze gets stuck on way in mud | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Fire tender called to outer Delhi blaze gets stuck on way in mud

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 01, 2024 06:04 AM IST

Giving details of the incident, officials said that a fire broke out at an electronics store at around 3.30am

A fire tender sent to douse a blaze at a shop in Shahbad Dairy got stuck in mud while it was en route to the site early on Sunday, fire officials aware of the matter said. The officials said that the blaze spread to neighbouring buildings, and eventually, a second fire tender was sent to help put out the flames.

The fire tender (right) being pulled out of the mud on Sunday. (HT Photo)
The fire tender (right) being pulled out of the mud on Sunday. (HT Photo)

No casualties were reported in the incident. The fire department said that the fire tender that was stuck was eventually removed later in the day.

Giving details of the incident, officials said that a fire broke out at an electronics store at around 3.30am, and after initial efforts to douse the blaze proved fruitless, local residents gave a call to the fire department at 4.18am.

“Three fire tenders were initially sent to the fire. However, we received a call that one of them got stuck in mud on the main road at Shahbad Dairy. Our staff informed us that due to the incessant rains, the vehicle got trapped,” Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said.

The fire then spread to other buildings, and a replacement fire tender was sent, and the flames were eventually brought under control at around 6.30am.

Officials said they suspect that a short circuit led to the fire.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
