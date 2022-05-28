Fires break out at 2 hospitals, none injured

Fires broke out in two hospitals in the Capital on Friday morning, officials said, adding that no injuries were reported from either hospital.

Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), said that the first incident was reported from Makkar Multi-Speciality Hospital in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar where a fire broke out on the terrace.

“We received information at 8.10am that a fire broke on the terrace of the Makkar Multi-Speciality Hospital in Laxmi Nagar and rushed four fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control soon,” he said.

The second incident, he said, was reported from Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi.

The Delhi Fire Services received the call at 8.45am, he said.

“There was a minor fire in the stabiliser of the lift on the second floor of the building. We received information at 8.45am and rushed eight fire tenders to the spot. It was also soon brought under control,” Garg said, adding that patients were safely evacuated from both hospitals.