Fires break out at 2 hospitals, none injured
- Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), said that the first incident was reported from Makkar Multi-Speciality Hospital in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar where a fire broke out on the terrace.
Fires broke out in two hospitals in the Capital on Friday morning, officials said, adding that no injuries were reported from either hospital.
Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), said that the first incident was reported from Makkar Multi-Speciality Hospital in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar where a fire broke out on the terrace.
“We received information at 8.10am that a fire broke on the terrace of the Makkar Multi-Speciality Hospital in Laxmi Nagar and rushed four fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control soon,” he said.
The second incident, he said, was reported from Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi.
The Delhi Fire Services received the call at 8.45am, he said.
“There was a minor fire in the stabiliser of the lift on the second floor of the building. We received information at 8.45am and rushed eight fire tenders to the spot. It was also soon brought under control,” Garg said, adding that patients were safely evacuated from both hospitals.
-
Chandigarh: Ward attendant at govt hospital suspended for sexually harassing female patient
The UT health department has suspended a male ward attendant for sexually harassing a female patient during an ECG exam at the Manimajra civil hospital. Dr Sector 16, medical superintendent, GMSH, VK Nagpal, who issued the suspension orders, said on May 23, a young woman, who had arrived at Manimajra civil hospital's emergency wing, complained that Yadav touched her inappropriately and passed some irrelevant remarks during the ECG exam.
-
Uproar in Chandigarh MC House over remarks against former BJP mayor
Sparks flew during the MC General House meeting here on Friday after an AAP councillor used the word “cartoon” for a former BJP mayor. Opposing the words used by aAP councillor Jasbir Singh, the BJP councillors demanded an unconditional apology from him. Also raising objections against Jasbir's language, SAD councillor Hardeep Singh said such derogatory words should not be used in the House against a former mayor. Congress councillors also supported their BJP counterparts and demanded an investigation.
-
Man injured in roof collapse at Dera Bassi village
An auto-rickshaw driver was injured after the roof of An injured Jagtar Singh's kutcha house collapsed at Pandawala village in Dera Bassi on Friday. An injured Jagtar Singh was rescued from the debris by villagers and taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where he is stated to be stable. His wife was in the kitchen and three children were away at school when the roof gave way around 8 am, said police.
-
Panchkula cop among three held for running extortion ring
Police have unearthed an extortion racket being run by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and three businessmen in and around Panchkula. Three of the four gang members – ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of Sector-2 Police Post, Panchkula; a resident of Sector 2, Anil Bhalla, and Narendra Khillan of Sector 10 – have been arrested. However, the ASI managed to escape from police custody on Friday.
-
Law student was driving Thar that killed newspaper delivery man: Chandigarh Police
A 21-year-old law student was behind the wheel of the Mahindra Thar that claimed the life of a 50-year-old newspaper delivery man at the Sector 17/18 traffic lights on early Thursday morning, police said. The accused, a resident of Sector 33, 21, Apram Singh Khara, was arrested from a bus stop near his house on Friday. He is a fourth-year law student at BML Munjal University, Gurgaon.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics