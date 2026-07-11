First compressed biogas plant at Goyla Dairy by Sept: MCD

Delhi is set to get its first compressed biogas (CBG) plant at Goyla Dairy in southwest Delhi by September, with the facility expected to convert 200 tonnes of cattle dung into vehicle fuel every day.

The facility expected to convert 200 tonnes of cattle dung into vehicle fuel every day (HT)

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Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar inspected the project on Friday and directed officials to expedite the remaining work. The project assumes significance as Union home minister Amit Shah recently set a target of processing 1,500 tonnes of dairy waste as part of the Clean Yamuna initiative.

The biogas plant is being developed to process cattle dung and municipal solid waste to generate compressed biogas and organic fertiliser. It is being executed under the Urban Development Fund of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs.

During the inspection, Khirwar directed the executing agency to complete all pending civil, mechanical and electrical works by deploying additional manpower and resources.

“The project must be completed and made ready for commissioning on or before September 17. The agency must also ensure that no cattle dung flows into nearby drains and that proper collection, transportation and processing arrangements are in place to safeguard the environment and public health,” Khirwar said.

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{{^usCountry}} After reviewing the biogas plant, the commissioner also inspected major solid waste management facilities in the MCD’s West Zone to assess project implementation and infrastructure upgrades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After reviewing the biogas plant, the commissioner also inspected major solid waste management facilities in the MCD’s West Zone to assess project implementation and infrastructure upgrades. {{/usCountry}}