First FIR at all-women police station filed over sexual assault of minor

A day after Delhi’s first women police station was inaugurated in Sabzi Mandi, north Delhi, it registered its first case, a sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

The station has 52 personnel, including 24 women (four inspectors, seven sub-inspectors) and 28 men in support roles.

The station, launched Friday by lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Delhi police commissioner Satish Golchha, aims to address crimes against women and children with a victim-centric approach. It has 52 personnel, including 24 women (four inspectors, seven sub-inspectors) and 28 men in support roles.

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The FIR was lodged Sunday after the victim and her father gave a written complaint at Wazirabad police station, which was transferred to the new facility.

“During inquiry, complainant stated that his daughter was sexually assaulted by his neighbour. The minor alleged that the accused threatened her and forced her to talk to him through a phone provided by him. He continued threatening her and forced her to send her private photos. He kept blackmailing her, and on May 9, he made a physical relationship with her without her consent. When she visited her native place in Himachal Pradesh, he followed her there as well,” said a senior police officer.

Medical examination and counselling were conducted. Teams have been sent to catch the accused, who is on the run. An FIR was lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, aggravated rape, stalking and criminal intimidation, said another officer.