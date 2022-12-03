First step to bright future: Nursery admissions

Choosing the right school for your child can be a tedious task. With the procedure for private nursery school admissions in Delhi already underway, till December 25, there are several factors to consider before applying. While location, proximity, school fees and infrastructure are essential, principals of schools in Delhi-NCR also share insightful information on what young parents must keep in mind while applying.

“Safety, comfort and experience are the top three things young parents should keep in mind while choosing the right nursery school for their kid,” says Deepi Bector, principal, PP International School, Pitampura. She says, “A three-year-old walks into school with his parents’ hearts in his hands. A school that keeps in mind the utmost ease of kids is a go-to place. A school with a healthy teacher-student ratio that lets teachers respect and celebrate the individuality of each child is ideal. A progressive school is a place where learning is an experience of joy that adds value to the student’s school life.” She adds, “A curriculum should give a platform to hone all necessary skills like public speaking, problem solving, leadership, teamwork, etc.”

According to Punam Gupta, Principal- of BGS International Public School Dwarka, young parents should look for a nurturing and safe environment in the school which they provide at home. “A school should be able to provide equal opportunities and exposure to all students. Remedial classes, playgrounds, smart classrooms, and moral value classes, are other important things for a child. The infrastructure matters a lot and how long the teachers have been a part of the school should also be taken into consideration, as it shows the friendly comfortable environment and the session will be smooth throughout the session,” she shares.

For Aparna Magee, principal, Ramagya School Noida, important things are ambience and environment of the school. She shares, “The child should feel welcomed, should feel happy and at home. That is the vibe school should give. Second should be holistic development, good sports facilities, basic values and there should be a curricula to ensure these. Another important thing - a school that involves parents actively, parents can be involved in activities which helps in growth of children.”

Sharing her perspective, young parent Jigyasha Prasad, a homemaker in the city, says, “The child should be exposed to a variety of things to discover what they like or not. It’s important that teachers are sensitised towards students of all kinds of backgrounds.”

Another parent, Ankush Rai, an entrepreneur, says, “Some factors we’re considering are the quality of education, safety of the kids and engagement of parents in school activities.”

Key points to keep in mind

Location, proximity, infrastructure, school fees

Healthy teacher-student ratio

Friendly, safe environment

Help build necessary skills such as public speaking, problem solving, leadership and team work

Provide equal opportunities and exposure to all students

Must have playgrounds, smart classrooms, and moral value classes

Actively involve parents in the activities

