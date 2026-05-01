...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Five Bangladeshi gang members held in Delhi for dacoities committed in Goa

Five Bangladeshi gang members held in Delhi for dacoities committed in Goa

Published on: May 01, 2026 07:14 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Panaji, The Goa Police have arrested five Bangladeshi nationals, who are part of an inter-state gang, for their alleged involvement in incidents of dacoity reported last year in the coastal state, a top police official said on Friday.

Five Bangladeshi gang members held in Delhi for dacoities committed in Goa

The five accused were nabbed in Delhi during the intervening night of April 14 and 15, Goa Director General of Police Alok Kumar said in a press conference.

Their arrest was a fallout of a year-long, multi-state investigation involving coordinated efforts by the crime branch and the North Goa Police. The sixth accused is expected to be brought to the state shortly, he said.

Two cases of dacoity were reported last year, one each from Dona Paula on April 20 and Ganeshpuri in Mapusa on October 7. Following the incidents, the police launched an extensive probe, sending teams to several cities, including Belagavi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Guwahati and locations in the northeastern states, to trace the accused, the DGP said.

The gang carried out reconnaissance of targeted residential areas, observing the routines of residents and identifying vulnerable entry points. They operated in small groups to avoid detection and avoided using electronic communication, the police said.

During the robberies, the accused would gain entry into properties, assault and restrain the residents before fleeing with gold ornaments and other valuables. They were armed with locally procured weapons, such as knives and rods.

Earlier, the police had arrested their local associates in Goa who provided logistical support and shelter to the gang in both cases.

"Further investigation is underway to recover the stolen property and weapons used in the crimes," the DGP said, adding that provisions of the Foreigners Act would also be invoked against the accused.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
goa police panaji investigation
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Five Bangladeshi gang members held in Delhi for dacoities committed in Goa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.