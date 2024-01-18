close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Five killed, 2 hurt as fire guts Pitampura building

Five killed, 2 hurt as fire guts Pitampura building

ByHemani Bhandari
Jan 19, 2024 06:02 AM IST

Five people died and two were critically injured in a fire at a residential building in northwest Delhi. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Five people were killed and two more were critically injured after a blaze swept through a residential building at Pitampura in northwest Delhi on Thursday evening, fire department officials and police officers aware of the case said.

Five killed, 2 hurt as fire guts Pitampura building
Five killed, 2 hurt as fire guts Pitampura building

A senior police officer said that the fire broke out at a four-storey building in ZP Block of Pitampura. “It’s suspected that the fire started from the upper ground floor and spread to the rest of the building, but it’s still a matter of investigation,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitendra Meena confirmed five people were killed in the incident — two men and three women. The five deceased, according to a preliminary probe, were not from the same family and are suspected to be residents of different floors, Meena said.

Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said the fire department received a call about a blaze in a house at 8.07pm, following which eight fire tenders were pressed into service.

A video of the rescue operation showed firefighters bringing a victim down a smoke-filled staircase on a stretcher.

By 10pm, fire department officials said, the fire was completely doused but firefighters were conducting search operation to see if anyone was stuck in the building. Search operations were still underway at the time of filing this report.

“People were taken out from different floors. According to preliminary probe, the fire began from first floor and most people who sustained injuries were residents of the upper ground floor,” the police officer quoted above said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out