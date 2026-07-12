Five minors apprehended for stabbing man to death in Ashok Vihar

Five minors were apprehended after they allegedly stabbed a 34-year-old man to death following an altercation near Prem Bari Pul in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area on Thursday, police said.

A senior police officer said the fight was over the victim defecating in the open. (HT Archive)

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A senior police officer said the fight was over the victim, Bansi Lal, defecating in the open. “It led to an altercation during which one of the minors took out a long knife and stabbed him multiple times in the chest, abdomen and limbs due to which he collapsed on the ground. The boys then fled,” the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said that around 11pm on Thursday, the Ashok Vihar police station received a call regarding a person who was lying unconscious with stab injuries near the Prem Bari Pul, towards Keshavpuram.

“The injured was immediately shifted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where the attending doctor declared him dead. He was identified as a resident of Udham Singh Park near Wazirpura Industrial Area. A case of murder was registered and investigation was taken up,” said DCP Yadav.

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{{^usCountry}} During the probe, investigators scanned CCTV cameras installed around the scene and found some boys fleeing the area. Five juveniles were identified and apprehended with the weapon on Friday morning, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the probe, investigators scanned CCTV cameras installed around the scene and found some boys fleeing the area. Five juveniles were identified and apprehended with the weapon on Friday morning, police said. {{/usCountry}}