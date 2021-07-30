Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Flood alert issued in Delhi after Yamuna breaches ‘danger mark’ amid heavy rains

The water level in the river was recorded at 205.33 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 11am, which is higher than the ‘warning mark’ of 204.50 metres.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:03 PM IST
As many as 13 boats have been deployed in different corners of the national capital, and 21 others are on standby.

The Delhi administration on Friday issued a flood alert in the national capital after the Yamuna River breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres amid heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas, officials told news agency PTI. Evacuation of people living in the Yamuna floodplains has also been stepped up.

The water level in the river was recorded at 205.10 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 6am on Friday, an official from the irrigation and flood control department said. After that, the level gradually started to rise by reaching 205.17 metres at 7am, 205.22 metres at 8am, and finally reaching 205.33 metres at 11am.

A flood alert is issued when the Yamuna river surpasses the ‘warning mark’ of 204.50 metres.

As many as 13 boats have been deployed in different corners of the national capital, and 21 others are on standby, the official further stated. All concerned departments of the Union territory’s (UT) administration have also been alerted.

Delhi Police and east Delhi district administration has been evacuating people living in Yamuna floodplains because adjoining Haryana is discharging more water into the river. These persons are being moved to shelter homes of the Delhi government in the Yamuna Pushta area, the official said.

As per information from the Delhi flood control room, the discharge rate at the Hathnikund Barrage reached its peak at 1.60 lakh cusecs on Tuesday afternoon – the highest this year till now. Water discharge from the barrage typically reaches Delhi in two to three days. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread to fairly widespread rainfall is likely to continue over northwest India, including Haryana and Delhi, today. The MeT department has also issued an orange alert for moderate rains in Delhi-NCR on Friday.

Heavy rainfall in Delhi has led to multiple waterlogging situations throughout the city, and even traffic disruptions. On Wednesday, after moderate to heavy rains lashed the city, the water on the streets increased to knee-deep level and even inundated many important stretches, including flyovers and underpasses.

This was followed by the city receiving the season’s heaviest rainfall on Tuesday morning, recording 100mm rain in just over three hours (5.30am to 8.30am).

