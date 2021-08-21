Floral, funky, festive: Redefining rakhis

Gone are the days when a rakhi was just a thread with a pendant, some pearls or other such basic decorative items. Millennials and Gen-Z now want to include fun elements to spruce up rakhis in their own creative ways, this Rakshabandhan. While some like to gift their siblings a rakhi that explains a particular trait of theirs, others are looking for something more long-lasting to cherish the special bond. So, whether you’re a food buff, a movie lover or a fan of handmade intricate items, markets, both online and offline, are flooded with a variety of choices. Here are some types of rakhis that are now ruling the market.

For Rakshabandhan, a number of jewellery brands have come up with several rakhi designs. “We have launched silver rakhis for the first time. Unlike conventional rakhis, these can be treasured for life. Our rakhis can be repurposed as pendants, so they make for a fantastic investment, too,” says Shyamala Ramanan, business head, Mia. Joita Sen, director, marketing and designs, Senco Gold & Diamonds, says they’ve observed that the demand for gold, silver and diamonds has remained strong. “These time-tested assets and investments help people during difficult times. These rakhis can be converted into pendants and bracelets, as per the customer’s wish,” adds Sen.

Evil eye rakhis are among the most popular ones, this year, for retailers believe that people want to protect their loved ones from bad vibes and negativity. “We are getting a lot of orders for evil eye rakhis, and there are many patterns and designs in this category. Both shopkeepers and online retailers buy stock from us, and this particular one is in high demand,” says Shyam Mittal from Shyam Rakhi Bhandar, a wholesale shop in Old Delhi which also has on offer a range of trendy rakhis to choose from. “There is a collection for foodies, web show lovers, movie buffs, travellers, doctors and many more,” adds Mittal.

The festival is not just limited to brothers, it’s a celebration of the bonds sisters and even sisters-in-law share. “We wanted to design handcrafted rakhis that become a token of memory, love and the timeless bond siblings share. Many cultures within India also believe in using this opportunity to bring sisters-in-law closer. We have come up with a new range of Lumba rakhis with hand-tucked, embellished latkans and boxes that can be shipped directly to your siblings,” says fashion designer Karan Torani, who has launched a range of floral rakhis.

