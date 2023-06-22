Flow meters on all water pipes by December in Delhi Kejriwal

The Delhi government is set to implement a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system to manage the Capital’s water supply, for which it will install flow meters across its 1,550-km water pipeline network by the end of December, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

CM Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting with Delhi Jal Board officials at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Officials present at a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) meeting chaired by Kejriwal said the CM fixed a timeline for the installation process, according to which applications for bids will be invited within the next 22 days, and work allocation will be completed by August 20. As the supply of materials progresses, the installation of flow metres will be carried out. Additionally, testing and commissioning of the flow metres will be conducted on strict timelines as well, a Delhi government official aware of the development said.

Over the past few decades, officials said, main water lines that used to serve different parts of the city have been tapped and redistributed to different locations. Consequently, many areas receive water at low pressure or no water at all.

They said flow metres installed in pipelines accurately measure the water quantity delivered to specific areas. These gauge water pressure and provide estimates of water sent from each pipeline. The data that these meters collect is ultimately transmitted to the SCADA system enabling the operators to make informed decisions, the officials said.

“These flow metres will be connected to SCADA systems, enabling the DJB headquarters to monitor the flow of water in every pipeline across all areas of Delhi. The headquarters will have access to data on water consumption from previous days, allowing for informed decision-making on water conservation, identifying areas experiencing water depletion, and determining where additional supply can be provided. This valuable data will be accessible at the Common Command Centre,” the official said.

The initiative will help track and optimise water usage and promote responsible consumption habits among the residents. With real-time data and comprehensive insights into water consumption patterns, the Delhi government will be better equipped to address shortages, detect leakages, and implement necessary measures to sustainably manage water resources, said officials.

The DJB since 2018 has installed 352 flow meters, with an aim to install 108 more. “Furthermore, there is a need to install flow metres at 4,053 locations on the secondary main water lines. Of these, 2,456 flow metres have already been installed, while 1,537 are yet to be installed,” said a DJB official.

Delhi’s water requirement is around 1,350 million gallons per day (mgd), but the DJB supplies only 990mgd, and is heavily dependent on neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the availability of drinking water.

Water minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said efforts are underway to achieve equitable distribution and provide higher water pressure to all areas. “It is crucial to ascertain the amount of water being supplied to each area. Currently, due to certain issues, water supply may decrease in one area while increasing in another. The lack of an automated water supply system makes it challenging for the DJB to track daily water distribution accurately. Presently, this assessment is carried out manually,” he said.