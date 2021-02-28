Home / Cities / Delhi News / Flyers up 25% at General aviation terminal: DIAL
delhi news

Flyers up 25% at General aviation terminal: DIAL

The General Aviation facility supports passengers on chartered flights or private jets from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:35 AM IST
A senior official in Delhi’s revenue department said around 14,000 passengers arrived at the Delhi airport between November 25 and December 21 — of whom around 1,500 are Delhi residents.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The General Aviation Terminal has seen a 25% increase in passenger movement since its inauguration in September last year, the Delhi airport operator DIAL said on Saturday.

The General Aviation facility supports passengers on chartered flights or private jets from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

DIAL -- Delhi International Airport Ltd-- said that around 120 passengers use the terminal daily, up from 96 daily passengers since its launch last year. “The passenger footfall at this newly built terminal includes domestic and international passengers in the ratio of 90:10. The terminal is witnessing over 30 air traffic movements (ATMs) per day, compared to 24 ATMs in September 2020,” it said.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the rise is due to the airport status as the second safest in the world and efficiency in handling operations smoothly even during the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi airport new delhi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP