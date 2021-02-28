Flyers up 25% at General aviation terminal: DIAL

The General Aviation Terminal has seen a 25% increase in passenger movement since its inauguration in September last year, the Delhi airport operator DIAL said on Saturday.

The General Aviation facility supports passengers on chartered flights or private jets from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

DIAL -- Delhi International Airport Ltd-- said that around 120 passengers use the terminal daily, up from 96 daily passengers since its launch last year. “The passenger footfall at this newly built terminal includes domestic and international passengers in the ratio of 90:10. The terminal is witnessing over 30 air traffic movements (ATMs) per day, compared to 24 ATMs in September 2020,” it said.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the rise is due to the airport status as the second safest in the world and efficiency in handling operations smoothly even during the pandemic.