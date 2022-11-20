Football fever kicks-off at city restaurants

For those who couldn’t fly to Qatar to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the soccer hype in the Capital will save them some #fomo. From live screenings to unlimited and quirky deals on drinks and dishes, eateries in Delhi-NCR are all set to welcome football fans today for the month-long tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To recreate a stadium-like experience, Dhansoo Café has a special giant screen for live FIFA world cup matches. They have also crafted an innovative GOAAAAL Menu that includes drinks with innovative names like Defence, On the field, The Foul Goal, Champions ShootOut, Team Mates player.

Restaurants by Big Fish Ventures such as Local, Junkyard, Station Bar & High5 will be decorating the interiors with team flags and miniature footballs. “We’ll be offering deals on beer buckets with complimentary entrés. We shall place complimentary popcorn bowls as munchies, too,” says Umang Tewari, owner, Big Fish Ventures.

“At Social, we have curated a special menu with football elements, which are added to the decor at every outpost. The offers on drinks, in addition to match screenings, merch giveaways, interactive hand-held and web AR games only add to the fun,” shares Shamsul Wahid, group executive chef, Impresario Handmade Restaurants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sahil Sambhi, co-founder, Molecule, shares they are offering “unlimited beer at ₹999” as football is game best enjoyed together. Similarly, Vikrant Batra, founder, Cafe Delhi Heights, says, “We’ve curated FIFA special menus that has different packages like white wine vs. red wine at ₹1,955 and ₹1,955 respectively.”

Saurabh Luthra, co-founder, Romeo Lane says, “We’ve interesting ‘ball’ platters like Romeo Lane special Arancini balls, special risotto balls, special cheese balls and more.”