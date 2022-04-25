Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘For betterment of Punjab…': Bhagwant Mann visits mohalla clinic in Delhi

The Punjab government on March 28 had announced setting up 16,000 mohalla clinics across the state.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain during their visit to a 'mohalla clinic', in New Delhi.(PTI)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 01:23 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday visited a mohalla clinic in the national capital. After the visit, Mann said his government will learn from the Delhi model.Mann along with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and health minister Satyendar Jain visited the mohalla clinic where he was briefed about the functioning of the clinic by the officials.“The Mohalla Clinic in Delhi has been praised by the whole world, for the betterment of Punjab we too will learn from this model. LIVE from a Mohalla Clinic in Delhi with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” the Punjab chief minister tweeted in Punjabi.

Mohalla clinic is a flagship initiative by Delhi government to boost the primary healthcare infrastructure in the national capital.Earlier this month, the Punjab government had announced setting up 16,000 mohalla clinics in the state. “The government is committed to provide best health facilities to the people at their door steps for which mohalla clinics on the lines of New Delhi will be started soon in Punjab. For this, the process of deciding modalities is already underway,” Punjab health minister Vijay Singla had said.

Besides the mohalla clinic, the Punjab chief minister along with Kejriwal and education minister Manish Sisodia also visited schools in the capital run by the Delhi government. The Aam Aadmi Party said it would improve the health and education sector in Punjab if voted to power.

The opposition attacked the Punjab chief minister after he announced his plan to visit the Delhi schools and hospitals. Terming the visit a political drama, former Punjab minister and Akali Dal leader Daljit S Cheema had tweeted,"Before planning a tour to study Delhi model of education, Bhagwant Mann should have toured his own schools to understand their strength and weaknesses."

