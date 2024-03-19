 Forcing wife to do daily chores cruelty, says Delhi high court | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Forcing wife to do daily chores cruelty, says Delhi high court

ByShruti Kakkar
Mar 20, 2024 03:50 AM IST

Delhi High Court rules forcing a wife to do household chores when her health does not permit is cruelty, grants divorce to husband in a similar case.

Forcing a wife to do household chores when her health does not permit it amounts to cruelty, the Delhi high court held on Tuesday, adding that when a wife indulges in such acts of her own will she does them out of affection and love for her family.

The husband approached the high court against the family court’s November 2022 order of dismissing his plea seeking divorce on the grounds of cruelty. (HT Archive)
The husband approached the high court against the family court’s November 2022 order of dismissing his plea seeking divorce on the grounds of cruelty. (HT Archive)

“In our opinion, when a wife indulges herself to do household chores, she does it by affection and love for her family... if her health or other circumstances do not permit her, forcefully asking her to do household chores would certainly be cruelty,” said a bench of justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna said while passing a verdict in a divorce case.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Even as it laid down these broad general principles, in the facts of the case before it, the high court noted that there was no cruelty committed by the man because he did not force the woman to do the household chores. Instead, he ensured there was a house help to do domestic work, it pointed out.

Read more: Adhir Ranjan's ‘Sandeshkhali’ reference on TMC's Supreme Court-monitored Lok Sabha polls demand

On the other hand, the high court said, the facts of the present case suggested that the woman was in the wrong since she not only levelled wild accusations of extramarital affairs against her husband but also pursued criminal complaints against him and his family members. The court eventually allowed the man’s plea and granted him divorce.

The husband approached the high court against a November 2022 family court order dismissing his plea seeking divorce on the grounds of cruelty.

Read more: Delhi records 200% on-year increase in red-light violation cases in 2024

The husband in his petition before the high court alleged that his marriage was strained right from its inception due to his wife’s disrespect towards him and his family, adding that she neither participated in day-to-day chores nor contributed financially to the household expenses.

The husband further stated that his wife levelled allegations that he was having an affair. He said that the family court failed to appreciate that his wife treated him with cruelty.

“Such allegations that assassinate the spouse’s character amount to highest cruelty, which shall shake the foundation of marriage. In the present case, the respondent by levelling allegations of extramarital affair, has committed immense cruelty on him,” the court said.

Read more: Man kills wife over suspicion of infidelity, buries her body; arrested

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Forcing wife to do daily chores cruelty, says Delhi high court
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On