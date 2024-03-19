Man kills wife over suspicion of infidelity, buries her body; arrested

Thane, Police have arrested a man from Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly strangulating his 27-year-old wife to death over the suspicion of infidelity, and burying her body in a dilapidated house, an official said on Tuesday. The body was recovered from Angaon village in Bhiwandi taluka of the district, he said. "A police patrol team received information that a woman, identified as Jyotsana Shelar from Ambarnath, went missing since March 5. A missing person's report was filed by her relatives at the Shivaji Nagar police station," assistant inspector Dharmaraj Sonke of Ganeshpuri police station said. The police launched a probe and received several inputs, which led to the detention of her 29-year-old husband Digambar Shelar. During his sustained interrogation, he admitted that he had killed his wife and buried her body in a dilapidated house in his native Angaon village, he added. During the probe, the police found that following their marriage, the couple lived together for a few months, but as the husband doubted her character, the duo started quarreling frequently. Fed up with him, the woman stopped living with him and went to her parents' house in Ambarnath, the police official said. On March 5, the accused met her and requested her to accompany him to his village. On their arrival there, he strangulated her to death, following which he dug a pit and buried her there, the police said. Twelve days later, the police exhumed her body as per the details provided by the accused. The body, which was highly-decomposed, was sent to the Mumbai-based J J Hospital for post-mortem, the official said. A case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 and 201 was registered against him and he was arrested, he added.

