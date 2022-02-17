Foreigner held with heroin worth 2.67 crore at IGI airport

A Ugandan national was arrested by the customs department at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for trying to smuggle 30 capsules containing 382 grams of heroin, officials said on Wednesday.

The total value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be worth ₹2.67 crore, they added.

Customs officials said the passenger, identified as one Robert Sengonzi, arrived at the Delhi airport from Sharjah on the night of February 3, 2021.

Officials said the man’s baggage was checked after he was profiled. Over the course of the investigation, they found that he had swallowed 30 pills containing drugs.

“He excreted 18 capsules at the airport and the remaining 12 at RML Hospital. We recovered 382 grams of a white-coloured substance suspected to be heroin. Based on international valuation, the estimated value of the heroin is ₹2.67 crore,” a customs official said on Wednesday.

The official said the man was arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.