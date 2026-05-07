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Forest dept to plant 5 lakh saplings across Delhi; 1,060 sites identified for plantation drive

Forest dept to plant 5 lakh saplings across Delhi; 1,060 sites identified for plantation drive

Published on: May 07, 2026 03:48 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi May 7 The Delhi forest department is planning a mega plantation drive in June to plant around five lakh saplings across the capital as part of the broader greening push envisaged in the Green Action Plan, an official said on Thursday.

Forest dept to plant 5 lakh saplings across Delhi; 1,060 sites identified for plantation drive

As part of the exercise, the forest department will monitor plantation of around five lakh saplings across Delhi, with focus on increasing green cover in urban and semi-urban areas that have witnessed rapid urbanisation and shrinking open spaces over the years.

Officials said the process of identifying plantation sites is currently underway. Till May 7, various planting agencies and departments had identified 1,060 sites across the city for the greening exercise. These locations include stretches along roads, institutions, vacant public spaces and other areas suitable for increasing green cover, the official said.

The plantation drive is expected to begin in June. Officials said native and environment-friendly species are likely to be prioritised during the exercise to ensure long-term ecological benefits and better adaptability to Delhi's climate.

Of this, around 50 lakh saplings will be planted by 20 designated agencies across different parts of the city, while the remaining 20 lakh saplings will be distributed to residents for free by the forest department to encourage public participation in the campaign.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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