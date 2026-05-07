New Delhi May 7 The Delhi forest department is planning a mega plantation drive in June to plant around five lakh saplings across the capital as part of the broader greening push envisaged in the Green Action Plan, an official said on Thursday.

Forest dept to plant 5 lakh saplings across Delhi; 1,060 sites identified for plantation drive

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As part of the exercise, the forest department will monitor plantation of around five lakh saplings across Delhi, with focus on increasing green cover in urban and semi-urban areas that have witnessed rapid urbanisation and shrinking open spaces over the years.

Officials said the process of identifying plantation sites is currently underway. Till May 7, various planting agencies and departments had identified 1,060 sites across the city for the greening exercise. These locations include stretches along roads, institutions, vacant public spaces and other areas suitable for increasing green cover, the official said.

The plantation drive is expected to begin in June. Officials said native and environment-friendly species are likely to be prioritised during the exercise to ensure long-term ecological benefits and better adaptability to Delhi's climate.

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{{^usCountry}} To ensure smooth coordination and effective implementation of the drive, a centralised "green war room" will also be set up to monitor the plantation campaign in real time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To ensure smooth coordination and effective implementation of the drive, a centralised "green war room" will also be set up to monitor the plantation campaign in real time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials told PTI that the war room will oversee progress of plantation work, coordinate among the multiple agencies involved in the drive, and track survival rates of saplings following plantation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials told PTI that the war room will oversee progress of plantation work, coordinate among the multiple agencies involved in the drive, and track survival rates of saplings following plantation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The monitoring mechanism is also expected to help departments address gaps in maintenance and ensure accountability among agencies responsible for plantation and upkeep, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The monitoring mechanism is also expected to help departments address gaps in maintenance and ensure accountability among agencies responsible for plantation and upkeep, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the initiative is aimed at enhancing Delhi's green cover and strengthening efforts to combat pollution and rising temperatures in the city, especially during peak summer months when the capital experiences severe heat conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the initiative is aimed at enhancing Delhi's green cover and strengthening efforts to combat pollution and rising temperatures in the city, especially during peak summer months when the capital experiences severe heat conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the Green Action Plan, the plantation target for the season has been fixed at 70 lakh saplings across Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Green Action Plan, the plantation target for the season has been fixed at 70 lakh saplings across Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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Of this, around 50 lakh saplings will be planted by 20 designated agencies across different parts of the city, while the remaining 20 lakh saplings will be distributed to residents for free by the forest department to encourage public participation in the campaign.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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