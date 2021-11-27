Former Congress MLA arrested for assaulting, abusing MCD personnel

Former Congress legislature from Delhi’s Okhla constituency, Asif Mohammed Khan was arrested on Saturday for abusing and beating municipal employees who removed his posters, put up illegally along the road outside his office. A video of Khan forcing four employees of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation(SDMC) to squat and hitting them with a stick while hurling abuses, is being widely circulated on social media platforms, police said.

HT could not independently confirm the authenticity of the video but police confirmed the incident and said that an inspector of the SDMC had filed a complaint, that on Friday, a four-member team of MCD officers was assaulted while removing illegal posters, billboards and advertisements from the area around Kalindi Kunj. He alleged that Khan and his associates stopped them after they removed one such illegal poster from the road outside Khan’s office, where they were taken and thrashed.

“A complaint was registered by Ram Kishore, Inspector, MCD Lajpat Nagar Zone, stating that one person Asif Mohammad Khan abused and assaulted MCD staff which was on duty and obstructed government work. A case FIR No. 394/21 dated:26/11/2021 u/s 186/353/332/34 IPC was registered at PS Shaheen Bagh. The accused Asif Md Khan has been arrested thereafter and investigation of the case is under progress,” a statement by Delhi police said.

