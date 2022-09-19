Former Madhya Pradesh MLA who threatened to blow up Parliament House arrested from Bhopal

The crime branch of Delhi Police, in a joint operation with Madhya Pradesh Police, arrested a 52-year-old former Samajwadi Party legislator from Bhopal on Monday for allegedly threatening to blow up the Parliament House on September 30.

Special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that Kishore Samrite, a resident of Lanji in Balaghat district, had recently sent a parcel containing national flags, a copy of the Indian Constitution and gelatine sticks to the Parliament House. “In that parcel, he had also sent a letter in which he had threatened to blow up the Parliament House with a bomb on September 30 this year. In June 2021, Samrite was arrested on charges of blackmailing one Rajesh Pathak of Amlajhari village. He was later released, when the complainant agreed to a compromise on the issue. Samrite is accused in 17 criminal cases, police said, including those of communal riots and arson,” he said.

He said that the police team is on its way to Delhi with Samrite, where he will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

