Foundation for city’s first dog shelter laid by LG

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the city’s first dog shelter at Dwarka’s Sector 29, officials said.

The shelter is being developed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), after the Supreme Court’s final judgment on May 19, 2026, upholding its earlier directives to remove stray dogs from sensitive institutional areas. (PTI)

The shelter is being developed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), after the Supreme Court’s final judgment on May 19, 2026, upholding its earlier directives to remove stray dogs from sensitive institutional areas.

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Sandhu said that the facility spread across 6,050 square metres will be equipped with modern infrastructure which will provide safe shelter, care and rehabilitation for stray dogs.

“This project is a fine example of public-private partnership, with the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation’s CSR support enabling its development at zero cost to the MCD, further strengthening Delhi’s commitment to animal welfare,” he said in a statement.

The LG said that all stakeholders must be involved in forming the strategy for its operation. “Veterinarians and subject experts should also be roped in to ensure the facility is run on sound, scientific, and compassionate lines,” he added.

An official said that the shelter will have dog housing kennels as per the Animal Welfare Board guidelines, rooms for treatment and quarantine areas, open play and exercise zones and administrative building. “The shelter is likely to be completed by December 2026,” the official added.

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{{^usCountry}} An MCD official said that the SC order mandates the removal of dogs from hospitals, airports, schools, among others, however, Delhi currently has no dog shelters to keep them. “This will be the first such shelter where around 1,500 dogs can be kept. Initially, only aggressive dogs and dogs with multiple confirmed bite cases would be sent there,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An MCD official said that the SC order mandates the removal of dogs from hospitals, airports, schools, among others, however, Delhi currently has no dog shelters to keep them. “This will be the first such shelter where around 1,500 dogs can be kept. Initially, only aggressive dogs and dogs with multiple confirmed bite cases would be sent there,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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During the visit, the LG also inspected Delhi’s only cremation centre for small animals, reviewing its facilities and functioning. He reiterated that the involvement of animal welfare organisations and experts would help ensure that both the shelter and the cremation facility are designed and operated with genuine empathy for animal life.

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