Four held for extorting men by luring them through dating apps in Delhi

New Delhi

The arrests followed a complaint by a victim, who alleged the accused extorted him last week and were asking for more money. (Representative photo)

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Police on Saturday said they arrested four people who allegedly extorted men on dating apps, by luring them on dates to isolated locations, staging fake police raids and threatening to implicate them in false rape cases.

Two other accused who gave police the slip are being tracked, officers aware of the matter said.

“One accused would impersonate a police officer by wearing a fake police uniform to cause fear and establish credibility. The gang would then threaten victims with false criminal cases, including rape allegations, and extort huge amounts as settlement money,” said Pankaj Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

The arrests followed a complaint by a victim, who alleged the accused extorted him last week and were asking for more money. Acting on the information, a team laid a trap near a jewellery store in Rajouri Garden on May 12 and arrested them.

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{{^usCountry}} One accused, identified as a 53-year-old resident of Najafgarh, was apprehended at the spot along with the victim and was found wearing a fake police uniform. On his instance and the victim’s complaint, police arrested three more accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One accused, identified as a 53-year-old resident of Najafgarh, was apprehended at the spot along with the victim and was found wearing a fake police uniform. On his instance and the victim’s complaint, police arrested three more accused. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “In the present case, the complainant stated that he came in contact with a woman named Kirti through a dating app. She invited him to a restaurant in Janakpuri and later took him to a flat, where four people, including one in a fake police uniform, threatened to implicate him in a false rape case and demanded ₹15 lakh,” Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the present case, the complainant stated that he came in contact with a woman named Kirti through a dating app. She invited him to a restaurant in Janakpuri and later took him to a flat, where four people, including one in a fake police uniform, threatened to implicate him in a false rape case and demanded ₹15 lakh,” Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the complainant was allegedly confined to his car and driven around while being pressured to arrange money and withdraw cash from ATMs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the complainant was allegedly confined to his car and driven around while being pressured to arrange money and withdraw cash from ATMs. {{/usCountry}}

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Four of the accused were found to be repeat offenders, being previously booked in similar cases between 2017 and 2024.

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