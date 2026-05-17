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Four held for extorting men by luring them through dating apps in Delhi

Police in New Delhi arrested four individuals for extorting men on dating apps, staging fake police raids, and threatening false rape allegations.

Published on: May 17, 2026 03:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi

The arrests followed a complaint by a victim, who alleged the accused extorted him last week and were asking for more money. (Representative photo)

Police on Saturday said they arrested four people who allegedly extorted men on dating apps, by luring them on dates to isolated locations, staging fake police raids and threatening to implicate them in false rape cases.

Two other accused who gave police the slip are being tracked, officers aware of the matter said.

“One accused would impersonate a police officer by wearing a fake police uniform to cause fear and establish credibility. The gang would then threaten victims with false criminal cases, including rape allegations, and extort huge amounts as settlement money,” said Pankaj Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

The arrests followed a complaint by a victim, who alleged the accused extorted him last week and were asking for more money. Acting on the information, a team laid a trap near a jewellery store in Rajouri Garden on May 12 and arrested them.

Four of the accused were found to be repeat offenders, being previously booked in similar cases between 2017 and 2024.

 
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