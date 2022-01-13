Four held for murdering Delhi woman with a pair of scissors

Delhi Police arrested four men on Thursday for murdering a woman in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on January 10.

Police said the four men, identified by their first names--Aman, Akash, Manish and Vaibhav--stabbed the 52-year-old woman with a pair of scissors. Police said that Aman, who ran a garment business with the woman, believed she had cash at her house and thus planned the murder.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) SK Sain, said two of the men -- Aman and Akash – were involved in a similar murder, wherein a woman was stabbed with a pair of scissors in Loni, Ghaziabad, last year.

DCP Sain said, “On Monday around 6.30pm, we received a PCR call about a woman’s murder in Karawal Nagar. A police team reached the spot in Johripur, Karawal Nagar and found a blood-soaked body of a woman inside the house. We then registered a case and started a probe.”

Police said that the woman’s family said her jewellery was missing from the house. “After speaking to the family members and locals we discovered Aman’s involvement. Aman works as a contractor of readymade school clothes and runs a factory in Balram Nagar, Loni, UP. He was known to the woman’s family through their business. We conducted raids Aman’s residence and factory but he was not there. On the basis of technical surveillance, the names of three men who were constantly in touch with Aman surfaced. All the three persons were also on the run from their houses. We then deployed sources to track them,” DCP Sain added.

Police said that on Wednesday evening, they received a tip about Aman and one of his associate’s presence near the Old Delhi railway station, after which they arrested them. The two men then revealed the hideouts of their other two associates, who were also arrested.