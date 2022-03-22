Four held, minor apprehended for murdering man over petty quarrel in Delhi

A 29-year-old man, who had lost his job to the Covid-19 lockdown, was thrashed and stabbed to death allegedly by a group of five persons, including a minor boy, following an argument that arose after the man’s motorcycle brushed past one of them at a paan-tobacco kiosk near PVR Naraina in west Delhi on Friday night, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the four alleged accused — the 54-year-old kiosk owner, his two sons and an employee who was hit by the motorcycle — were arrested, the minor boy, aged around 17 years, was apprehended. All five were booked for murder with common intention, a case regarding which was registered at the Naraina police station, said deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal.

The arrested men were identified as Dharmendra Rai,54, the kiosk owner, his two sons Ramanuj Rai,29, and Sachin Rai,22, and his employee, Vakil Ahmed,23. A bloodstained knife that was used to stab the man was recovered from the juvenile accused, said the DCP.

The dead man, identified by his single name, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. His parents died some years ago and his two brothers live with their families at their respective homes in Naraina. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out and his family’s sole income was the rental money. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid-19 lockdown, his family told the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday around 9.30pm, Shiva along with three friends Rahul, Rishabh and Varun went to a paan-tobacco kiosk near PVR Naraina to have paan (betel leaves). Shiva was riding a bike and it allegedly brushed past Vakil Ahmed, the salesman of the kiosk. Soon, an altercation broke out between them. Ahmed was joined nearby shopkeepers selling paan and they overpowered Shiva.

Police were told that Ahmed’s employer Dharmendra Rai and his two sons were also involved in assaulting Shiva. During the melee, Dharmendra allegedly took out a knife from his shop and handed it over to the juvenile. who allegedly stabbed Shiva in the chest fatally. Shiva’s friends informed his family members about the stabbing and rushed him to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We learnt about the stabbing and murder after the hospital authorities informed us. Accordingly, a case of murder with common intention was registered and our teams nabbed all five suspects,” said DCP Bansal, adding that the suspects initially tried to misguide the investigation but ultimately admitted to their role in the crime.

In another murder case, a 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a 47-year-old auto-rickshaw driver with a sharp object following an altercation over fare near Palam flyover in south-west Delhi on Wednesday night. The body of the driver, identified as Vedram Singh, was found in his auto by a passerby who alerted the police.

The suspect, Vikram Kumar Jha, was identified and arrested with the help of technical and manual investigation. His antecedents were verified and he was found involved in shooting his wife in 2018. Jha was booked for attempt to murder in that matter, said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}