Four held with fake travel papers at Delhi airport

New Delhi: Four men have been nabbed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for trying to travel to Sharjah using suspected forged documents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CISF said the incident occurred on Tuesday at around 5 pm, when the movement and activities of the four men was found to be suspicious by their surveillance and intelligence team. They were bound for Sharjah by an Air Arabia flight which was scheduled to take-off at 6:35 pm, however they were intercepted prior to the boarding process by their personnel.

“On enquiry on where they were headed, for what purpose they were travelling and regarding their identity documents in general, they did not reply satisfactorily,” said a CISF official, stating that while they were all carrying Indian passports, their mobile phones were also checked due to suspicion.

“On checking their belongings, including their mobile phones, a soft copy of a Bangladeshi passport was discovered on one of the phones and it appeared the remaining passports could also have been faked,” the CISF official added, stating that while their Indian passports showed they were belonging to Jharkhand and Bihar, the discovery of the soft copy of a Bangladeshi passport may indicate otherwise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All four passengers have been handed over to immigration for further action and checks, CISF added.