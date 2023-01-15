Four kill man on suspicion of theft in Rohini, nabbed

Four men, including the owner of a scrap godown, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly beating a man to death after the latter broke into their godown in Vijay Vihar, Rohini to burglarise it.

Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), said a PCR call was received at Vijay Vihar police station about a male dead body lying near Budh Vihar at 8:51 am on Friday. “We immediately rushed to the spot where a body was found lying on roadside debris. The deceased man was identified as Deepu (26) of Budh Vihar. Prima facie, external injury marks were found on his back, legs and arms. The body was sent to hospital for autopsy.”

He added, “During enquiry, the deceased man’s family members told us that he was a drug addict and last visited home at 9pm on Tuesday. On the basis of his brother Shivam, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Vijay Vihar police station.”

Four men were arrested on the basis of technical and manual surveillance, he said.

“On the intervening night of January 10 and 11, Deepu and another man, Naveen alias Tamatar, were committing theft in the scracrap godown of a dealer, Sudeep Gupta (22). Three other other people, including Rajeev Gupta (20), Kaushal Kumar (22) and Vishnu Kumar (22), were sleeping in the godown at the time. Deepu climbed over the boundary wall while Tamatar waited outside. At 6am, a scrap vendor came and knocked on the main gate. Seeing Deepu there, he started shouting ‘chor, chor’ (thief, thief). As a result, all three men sleeping inside the godown woke up. Catching hold of Deepu, they assaulted him severely. The owner of the godown also came there and they again assaulted Deepu, as a result of which he died on the spot. All the four suspects have been arrested,” he added.

“We have also recovered the weapons used in commission of offence like sticks and PVC pipe,” he said.