2 men robbed of 2 lakh at new Pragati Maidan tunnel in Delhi

Four men on two motorcycles waylaid a taxi inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel and robbed the cab’s passengers at gunpoint, police officers aware of the case said on Sunday, adding that the bikers fled with around ₹2 lakh in cash. A police officer associated with the case, on condition of anonymity, said the victims did not inform police immediately after the robbery, making a complaint at the Tilak Marg police station only later in the evening. (Representational Image)

Police said the robbery occurred on Saturday afternoon, and added that though the tunnel has at least 16 security guards, no CCTV cameras have been installed in the structure.

However, Public Works Department officials said that CCTV cameras are installed in the tunnel, though they did not confirm how many cameras are operational.

A police officer associated with the case, on condition of anonymity, said the victims did not inform police immediately after the robbery, making a complaint at the Tilak Marg police station only later in the evening.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said the complainant, identified as Patel Sajan Kumar, who works as a delivery agent for a private firm in Chandni Chowk, gave a written complaint in which he mentioned that he along with his associate Jigar Patel was going to Gurugram to deliver the cash to a client.

“As per the complaint, the two hired an Ola cab from near Red Fort. As they entered the Pragati Maidan tunnel from Ring Road, four people on two motorcycles intercepted their cab and robbed them of the cash bag at gunpoint,” said Tayal.

A second officer said one of the four robbers pointed a gun at the two passengers and asked them to hand over the cash bag to him. The other three blocked the cab with their bikes to ensure its driver did not speed away. The passengers were scared, and they gave the bag to the robbers, who sped away further inside the tunnel and exited towards Mathura Road near the Purana Quila.

“We checked CCTV footage on Mathura Road that showed the suspects fleeing towards south Delhi. We also have video footage where the suspects are seen conducting reconnaissance of the area from where the delivery agents had left. There are some definite clues regarding the suspects. They will be identified and nabbed soon,” the officer said, adding that DCP Tayal and assistant commissioner of police Atul Kumar have been making efforts to identify and nab the suspects.

