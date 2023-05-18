Four gets stuck in lift at Connaught Place bar, rescued after an hour

Four men leaving a bar in Connaught Place late on Wednesday night were trapped in an elevator for over an hour, officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said, adding that all of them were rescued safely after a technician’s intervention following a lengthy operation.

My Bar Headquarters at Connaught Place in New Delhi where four people got stuck in a lift on Wednesday night. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)

The rescue, said officials, took longer than expected because of the design of buildings on the ground floor of Connaught Place — they have high ceilings, which constricted the space fire officials were able to work in.

The four men, aged between 25 and 30, were on their way out from a party at My Bar Headquarters in CP’s N Block around 11.15pm, when the establishment’s lift, about 5x5 feet in size, stopped midway between the ground and first floors due to a technical snag, said a DFS official aware of the matter.

Gurbinder Gujral, the owner of My Bar Headquarters, said the issue was a simple technical fault that is often seen in elevators. Officials said the elevator also services neighbouring restaurants on the first floor.

The rescue eventually ended at 12.15am after a lift technician was called in from a nearby hotel and resolved the malfunction, said the official cited above.

“All through the operation, the four men inside were panicking and crying,” said Nitin Lohchab, station officer of Connaught Place fire station, who supervised the rescue.

Pranav Tayal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), said no police case was registered, because they didn’t receive a complaint from anyone. “The lift was stuck between the ground and first floors, but the cabin was stuck behind a wall. That meant we couldn’t access the lift even to offer water to the men,” he said.

The mechanics of this particular elevator were different from the ones handled by him in the past, said Lohchab. The fire fighters then summoned a rescue tender from Laxmi Nagar fire station and lift technicians in the vicinity. One of them, from a nearby hotel, was able to get the lift down to the ground floor.

Gujral said the lift belongs to a company that owns the building. “But since we are using the building, we are also ensuring it’s maintenance,” said Gujral.

He also refuted claims that a technician from a nearby hotel arrived for the rescue efforts, saying it was in fact an engineer from the elevator firm who corrected the issue.

