Four of family die after fire breaks out northeast Delhi home

New Delhi: Four members of a family choked to death after a fire broke out at their third floor house in northeast Delhi’s Old Seemapuri in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said the fifth and the only surviving member of the family escaped because he was sleeping in a room on the second floor of the four-storey building.

Although the exact reason behind the fire could not be ascertained till Tuesday evening, police officers said that an oil lamp that the family used to keep lit round-the-clock may have caused the blaze. Police are also examining the possibility of a short-circuit in the decorative lights that the family members had placed around a small temple in the room.

“The fire was most likely caused by the big oil lamp that was kept lit under a wooden table in the room. The house was inspected by forensic experts who are trying to establish the exact reason that led to the blaze,” said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said that the fire was small and limited to just the one room where the four victims were sleeping.

The victims were identified as Horilal (59), a peon at Shastri Bhawan; his wife Reena (55), a sanitation worker in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC); and their two children – Ashu Chauhan (24), and Rohini (18). Horilal’s third son, Akshay (22), who worked as a housekeeping staff in a private logistics firm, escaped as he was sleeping on the second floor.

According to Akshay, his brother Ashu, a housekeeping staff in the North Block, was scheduled to get married in November after it was delayed by over one-and-a-half years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Horilal was scheduled to retire from his job in March next year, said Akshay.

The fire chief said that the fire control room received a call around 4am about some persons trapped in a room that was on fire. Four fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames and the fire was immediately brought under control, he said.

The blaze spread due to inflammable items in the room that was bolted from inside, causing a thick and toxic smoke. The windows were also closed, said fire officials.

“Four bodies, including that of two women, were found on the floor. They died because of smoke inhalation,” said Garg. The bodies also had burn injuries, fire and police officials said.

DCP Sathiyasundaram said that a case of death by negligence under Indian Penal Code’s section 304A was registered against unknown persons. Although no foul play is suspected so far, section 436 of the IPC has been added in the first information report to probe if there was any mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy the house, he said.

The four-storey building where the fire broke out is built in a 25 square yard plot. The ground and the first floor belong to Sunil Kumar Dhingan, a relative of the family, and the second and third floors were occupied by Horilal and his family members. Each floor has a room, a bathroom and a kitchen. The only entry-exit point through the stairs has an iron gate that was locked from inside at the time of the tragedy, police said.

Futile attempts to escape

Akshay as well as some locals said that after the fire, they noticed marks on the room’s wooden door, suggesting that the victims made unsuccessful attempts to break it open with objects available at hand. They suspect that the family members fainted during the efforts due to the toxic fumes. All four bodies were lying on the floor, close to each other, they said.

Sunder Pal, who lived on the second floor of a nearby building, was the first to notice the fire as he came out to investigate sounds of breaking glass. “The sound was from glass pieces from Horilal’s window falling on the road. I saw fire and smoke billowing out of the window. I raised an alarm and alerted neighbours. We all began knocking the building’s iron gate and calling out names of Horilal’s family members. For nearly five-seven minutes, nobody was responding from inside the building. Lastly, Akshay came out of the second floor’s balcony and asked us why we were shouting,” said Pal.

Another neighbour, Radhey Shyam, said that Akshay rushed to the third floor after being told about the fire. However, he could not open the door on the third floor and neither anyone from inside the room was responding. Later, police and firefighters broke open the door, doused the flames and found the four family members unconscious. They were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

