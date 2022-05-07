Framework to push solar tech in works

The Delhi government think tank, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), has partnered with a clean energy firm, RMI India, to develop a framework to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy solutions, especially solar energy, in the Capital.

“Delhi government has laid out an ambitious jobs plan through the Rozgar Budget of creating two million jobs in five years. The Rozgar Budget lays a special emphasis on generating green jobs including 40,000 new jobs in the next five years in solar energy. The Rozgar Budget announced Delhi government’s intention to bring out a new solar policy for Delhi in 2022. This collaboration will go a long way in tapping into global best practices and ensuring Delhi emerges as the national and global leader in terms of rooftop solar adoption,” said Jasmine Shah, DDC vice chairperson.

The Delhi Solar Policy 2016 expired in 2021 and the Rozgar Budget said the Delhi government will come up with a new policy in 2022 that will position Delhi as a national and global leader in rooftop solar generation, while simultaneously generating 40,000 green jobs.

