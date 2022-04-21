Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News / Delhi government makes Covid booster shot free for beneficiaries aged 18-59
delhi news

Delhi government makes Covid booster shot free for beneficiaries aged 18-59

The Delhi government said the precautionary dose will be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries between 18 and 59 years age group in all government vaccination centres.
A person gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a inoculation centre. (File)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 09:28 PM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Precautionary or booster Covid-19 dose will be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries aged between 18 and 59 years in all government vaccination centres, the Delhi government said in a statement on Thursday. The move comes as Delhi has been witnessing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and a surge in the positivity rate.

India launched a precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres recently.

Those who have completed nine months after the second shot are eligible for it. Both Covishield and Covaxin doses now cost 225, and private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of 150 per shot as a service fee over and above this cost.

In a statement on Friday, the Delhi government said precaution doses will soon be provided free of cost to people in government hospitals by the city government.

"Precaution doses of the same vaccine will be given to the people who have revived the first and second doses of the vaccine and who have completed nine months of taking their second dose," the statement said.

The Delhi government statement quoted health minister Satyendar Jain as saying, "Prevention is better than cure. All those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first dose, should be taken to their nearest health facility as soon as possible for complete vaccination."

The statement said currently the Delhi government has a capacity of 1363.73 MT of oxygen, including Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage (LMO), Liquid Medical Oxygen Buffer, and PSA Plant.

Topics
covid 19 tracker vaccine covid-19
