Free food grains to non-ration card holders begins in capital

The Delhi government on Saturday began distributing foodgrains for non-ration card holders and those outside the ambit of the public distribution system (PDS) in the city’s 280 government schools, as part of relief measures announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal last month in view of the lockdown.

State food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain said, “The Delhi government has started distributing 5kg of food grains (4kg wheat and 1kg rice) per person, free of cost, to non-PDS beneficiaries who don’t possess ration cards, including unorganised workers, migrant workers, building and construction workers, and domestic helps.”

Hussain also inspected distribution drives in Wazirpur, Model Town and Ballimaran constituency with Aam Aadmi Party legislators Rajesh Gupta and Akhilesh Pati Tripathi as well as food department officers.

“Non-PDS ration is being distributed from designated schools from 10am to 4pm, with a weekly off on Sunday... Fair price shops are open on all seven days to provide free ration to NFS [National Food Security Act] beneficiaries from 9am to 1pm and from 3pm to 7pm without any weekly off,” the government said in a statement.

On May 4, Kejriwal announced that rations for the 7.2 million PDS beneficiaries will be distributed for free in May and June. On May 18, he announced that free rations would also be given to people without ration cards.

Schools identified for distribution of non-PDS ration have been provided with a login ID and password to record the stock received, and to aid registrations and distribution.

On Saturday, long queues were seen outside ration distribution centres in Chirag Delhi, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kalyanpuri, Badarpur, and Hauz Rani.

Civil defence volunteers at these spots were tasked with maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour among beneficiaries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON