Fresh letter from conman triggers war of words between BJP-AAP

In a new letter to Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has alleged that he received threats from the jail administration on behalf of jailed Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain and director general of prisons, Sandeep Goel (now transferred).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandrashekhar has requested Saxena to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and to allow him to lodge an FIR in connection with the threats “because the pressure is getting too much”.

Dismissing the charges, AAP leader Gopal Rai said Chandrashekhar was an undeclared spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There was no reaction from the Delhi government. No reaction as available from the lieutenant governor’s office.

“After my last complaint application was released in the media, there has been severe threat that I have been receiving from the jail administration on behalf of Mr. Satyendra Jain and DG prison Sandeep Goel, that now I will be taught a serious lesson,” Chandrashekhar said in a handwritten letter. On the basis of the letter, his lawyer Ashok Singh has written to Saxena, requesting an inquiry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The pressure is getting too much and any undue incident may take place, before that the truth about AAP should be exposed as the matter is not only about Satyendar Jain but also Arvind Kejriwal and Kailash Gahlot are also a part of the episodes that have taken place,” Chandrashekhar wrote in the fresh letter.

The conman said he will submit every single detail of all the meetings, interactions, number of cash deliveries, locations, etc., if a probe is initiated. Chandrashekhar further alleged in the letter: “The matter is much more than what meets the eye, I have in the month of August, 2022 itself given a part statement regarding the same to CBI during the probe of some other case of mine.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No reaction was available from Goel, who was recently transferred amid the controversy that started last week after the conman claimed in a letter that he paid protection money to Jain for special treatment inside Tihar Jail.

The letter triggered a war of words between the BJP and the AAP. BJP MP Pravesh Sahib Singh backed the request for a CBI probe and demanded that Jain be shifted to another jail, alleging that the AAP has made Tihar the den of corruption.

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai dismissed the claims of the conman and said: “They will do probe and we will get their deposits (for MCD polls) forfeited. They should get a couple of more letters written by Chandrashekhar.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandrashekhar was an undeclared, newly appointed spokesperson of the BJP, who is making all these demands, Rai said.

The letter triggered a war of words between the BJP and the AAP. BJP MP Pravesh Sahib Singh backed the request for a CBI probe and demanded that Jain be shifted to another jail, alleging that the AAP has made Tihar the den of corruption.

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said that Sukesh himself is demanding a CBI inquiry. “But the AAP is saying that the BJP is making these false allegations because of the election. A CBI inquiry should be conducted and till then Satyendra Jain should be removed from Tihar and kept in some other jail,” said Singh.

Chandrashekhar has rejected the AAP’s claims that he was being used by the BJP for political purposes. “I have read the news and seen that Arvind Kejriwal has tweeted that the BJP is putting me forward during election times and he also wrote that I am the country’s biggest thug, which is misleading and diverting from the issue,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the AAP has alleged that the BJP was using the conman to its advantage because they were scared by the prospect of defeat in the Gujarat assembly polls and MCD polls in Delhi – both scheduled for early December. AAP leaders have also termed Chandrashekhar as a “star campaigner” for the saffron party, alleging it would ensure his release from the jail and will make him a member of the party.

“After completely failing on all fronts, they have now started demonising the AAP and its leaders. They spread lies regarding the excise policy, they failed. Now they’re piggybacking on conman Sukesh to gain footage. They are making him their star campaigner for MCD,” Rai said.