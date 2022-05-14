FRI Dehradun to audit tree transplantation in Delhi so far: Rai
The Delhi government on Friday constituted a nine-member green cover development committee to enrich and increase Delhi’s green cover and said it will also engage the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun to independently audit the tree transplantation done by all departments to monitor progress on ground.
Departments that fail to submit reports of their tree transplantation work so far will not be granted construction clearances anymore, environment minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.
In response to a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) letter, seeking to revise the tree transplantation policy for compensatory plantation -- from 10 saplings for every tree cut to two saplings for each tree felled -- citing paucity of land, Rai said the forest department has been directed to seek a detailed report from the DDA on the land available with it
The decisions were taken after a high-level joint review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday, chaired by Rai, to review the progress on the tree transplantation policy . Delhi government wants to increase the amount of green space in Delhi as much as possible so that the people of Delhi can be free of pollution, the minister said.
“In anticipation of a potential land constraint and to increase green cover in Delhi, the department has formed a nine-member Green Cover Development Committee. This committee will work to increase green spaces based on land availability. This committee will include two representatives from public works department and one each from CPWD, DDA, forest department, civic bodies, School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi Urban Art Commission, and IARI (Pusa),” Rai said.
“Earlier in Delhi, trees were cut for development work, and new plants were planted in their stead. We eventually determined that newly planted saplings took a long time to grow, so the government implemented a tree transplantation policy that required all plants that could be transplanted to be transplanted. It has been determined that different departments and agencies have varying survival rates when it comes to tree transplantation. The average survival rate of trees has been found to be between 50-55%,” Rai said
“In addition, due to the unsatisfactory results of many agencies and departments, the departmental tree transplantation will now be audited by the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun. No files related to any department that does not submit their respective reports to the forest department will be approved for any further construction work,” the minister said.
The government has also decided to blacklist any empanelled agency that do not perform tree transplantation work optimally. The Forest Research Institute Dehradun will also audit the tree transplantation carried out by the departments that have received approval for tree transplantation thus far, Rai further said.
-
Former mayor clarifies that new Balgandharva Rangmandir need of the hour
With rumours and allegations flying around ever since the draft of the new Balgandharva Rangmandir was announced, former mayor Murlidhar Mohol made his intentions clear before the media by calling it a genuine need for a better auditorium in the city. He added that the current intake for Balgandharva Rangmandir is 1,200 slots for plays and other programmes.
-
RMILMS holds education programme on ‘asthma and allergies’
The department of paediatrics at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences organised a continued medical education programme on 'asthma and allergies' to mark the world asthma day on Friday. Dean Dr Nujhat Hussain and CMS Dr Rajan Bhatnagar were present for the inauguration ceremony. The programme was conducted by Dr Shetanshu Srivastava, organising secretary of the programme and head of the department of paediatrics, Dr Dipti Agarwal.
-
Tea, water at Jewar toll plaza to ensure drivers on Yamuna Expressway stay awake
Following the accident on Yamuna Expressway early Thursday wherein five people were killed and two injured, the traffic police and employees of Jewar toll plaza are launching awareness campaigns and taking steps to ensure drivers don't fall asleep at the wheel, officials said Friday. Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar said the traffic police will increase the use of speed radars on Yamuna Expressway to keep a check on vehicles. While the woman is better, the driver remains critical.
-
AKTU organises walk to celebrate Gita Balakrishnan’s 1700-km journey on foot
Lucknow The faculty of architecture and planning of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, in collaboration with Lucknow Architects Association, organised a walk to celebrate the completion of nearly 1700 kms of walking and covering several cities between Kolkata to New Delhi by architect Gita Balakrishnan under the banner of 'Walk for Arcause'. The welcome session at Rumi Darwaja was curated by Lucknow Architects Association.
-
Rajnath Singh on a two-day visit to Lucknow from Saturday
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit his parliamentary constituency on Saturday, according to a press statement issued by BJP media in-charge Praveen Garg. According to the statement, Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to attend an event 'Namaste Lucknow with Rajnath Singh', as the chief guest, organised by Lucknow Intellectual Foundation to be held at 10:30am in Nirala Nagar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics