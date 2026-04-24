New Delhi, Dust pollution complaints linked to Delhi Metro construction sites and station premises have sharply declined in the first four months of 2026, dropping from 640 during the corresponding period last year to just 24 this year, signalling a major improvement in pollution control measures by DMRC.

From 640 to just 24: Dust pollution complaints at Delhi Metro sites dip in 2026

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A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said the decline reflects the impact of sustained dust mitigation measures, stricter monitoring and a faster complaint redressal system put in place across metro construction zones and operational stations.

According to data, complaints related to dust pollution had been rising steadily over the past few years as metro expansion work intensified across the city, with 945 complaint in 2022, 1,378 in 2023, and 2,180 in 2024.

However, the trend reversed in 2025 when the total number of complaints dropped significantly to 764, the data showed.

Of these 764 complaints, as many as 640 were received between January 1 and April 20 alone, the official said, adding that in comparison, during the same period in 2026, only 24 complaints have been received, indicating a substantial reduction in public grievances over dust pollution at DMRC premises.

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{{^usCountry}} "To handle such complaints and ensure adherence to pollution norms, DMRC strengthened inspections and site-level monitoring across its network," the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "To handle such complaints and ensure adherence to pollution norms, DMRC strengthened inspections and site-level monitoring across its network," the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A total of 1,189 inspections were carried out in 2025, of which 418 inspections were conducted between January 1 and April 20, he said. During the corresponding period in 2026, DMRC carried out 307 inspections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of 1,189 inspections were carried out in 2025, of which 418 inspections were conducted between January 1 and April 20, he said. During the corresponding period in 2026, DMRC carried out 307 inspections. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The official said the reduced need for inspections this year was due to improved compliance at project sites and strict implementation of anti-dust measures along the newly-commissioned 22.23-km metro corridor under Phase IV, which helped reduce active construction-related disruptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official said the reduced need for inspections this year was due to improved compliance at project sites and strict implementation of anti-dust measures along the newly-commissioned 22.23-km metro corridor under Phase IV, which helped reduce active construction-related disruptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As part of its pollution mitigation strategy, DMRC has deployed 82 anti-smog guns and 19 water tankers at construction sites to suppress dust. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of its pollution mitigation strategy, DMRC has deployed 82 anti-smog guns and 19 water tankers at construction sites to suppress dust. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, 30 anti-smog guns have been installed on rooftops of metro stations and buildings, while mist spray systems have been set up at 131 stations to reduce air pollution levels in surrounding areas, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, 30 anti-smog guns have been installed on rooftops of metro stations and buildings, while mist spray systems have been set up at 131 stations to reduce air pollution levels in surrounding areas, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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DMRC also strictly follows the Delhi government's 14-point charter on dust pollution control and regularly monitors compliance to minimise inconvenience to residents living near metro construction zones, the official said.

Beyond dust suppression, DMRC has also undertaken environment restoration work during Phase IV construction. At the underground station sites of Ghanta Ghar and Pul Bangash, the extracted groundwater was diverted to Roshanara Bagh Lake through a dedicated pipeline network, helping rejuvenate the water body.

The official said DMRC laid a 1-km-long pipeline from Pul Bangash and a 300-metre-long pipeline from Ghanta Ghar to ensure water flow to the lake, which has improved water availability for the adjoining park and supported lake revival.

The corporation has also taken up Miyawaki plantation near the Najafgarh metro depot, where dense and fast-growing urban forests are being developed as part of its green initiatives, the official said.

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A dedicated complaint redressal mechanism has also been established, the official said, adding that there are currently no pending complaints related to dust pollution at DMRC sites on the Green Delhi App or on DMRC's social media handles, while the number of complaints on the MCD 311 App is in single-digits.

"These figures reflect the positive impact of sustained environmental measures and faster grievance redressal. Our effort is to ensure metro expansion continues with minimum inconvenience to citizens while contributing towards a greener Delhi," the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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