From Kingsway to Kartavya Path: Evolution of Central Vista’s names
When the announcement for the shifting of British India’s capital from Calcutta to Delhi was made in 1911, Raisina Hill was identified as the location for the new centre of power
Delhi’s historic Rajpath, which was renamed Kartavya Path on Wednesday, is an iconic stretch that serves as a ceremonial boulevard. It has witnessed changes since it came into being over 100 years ago with the birth of New Delhi as India’s capital. Starting as Kingsway during colonial rule, it was renamed Rajpath post-independence. After India’s Independence, it continued to be the centre of political and administrative power. The lawns and fountains along the important stretch became among the most public spaces in the capital and it also serves as the site for the annual Republic Day parade.
Kingsway
When the announcement for the shifting of British India’s capital from Calcutta to Delhi was made in 1911, Raisina Hill was identified as the location for the new centre of power. Over the next two decades, New Delhi was carved out. The town planning committee settled upon an area that lay to the south of Shahjahanabad. While not very built up, this area had an important elevation through which one could see the previous cities of Delhi.
The layout of the new city around Raisina was structured on a geometric grid with the seat of power at the apex and two ceremonial avenues intersecting each other at the centre point. Under the British, the nomenclature of roads was done keeping in mind the hierarchy of the British monarchy. Among them, the utmost importance was accorded to the road connecting the Viceroy’s House (Rashtrapati Bhawan). Described as the Central Vista, this stretch was known as the Kingsway (Rajpath). Perpendicular to this road ran the Queen’s Way (Janpath).
Kingsway is believed to have been named after king George V or could have been a generic reference applicable to successive monarchs. The transfer of capital took place during George V’s reign.
Rajpath
After independence, Kingsway was changed to Rajpath. It was seen as an act of appropriation and India’s democratisation. In 1955, Queensway became Janpath (People’s Way) and Kingsway became Rajpath (Royal Way).
Kartavya Path
The New Delhi Municipal Council, the civic body of the area, unanimously approved the renaming of the central avenue from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate along with the Central Vista lawns to Kartavya Path on Wednesday. It said the old name was a symbol of the colonial legacy, and that the new designation fits the symbolic value of the central ceremonial avenue.
Out on bail, murder convict ends life after attacking kin with axe
A 32-year-old murder convict, who was out on bail, killed The deceased, Amarinder Singh after brutally assaulting three family members with an axe in Aulakh village, Muktsar, on Thursday morning. Malout deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balkar Singh Sandhu said, “Amarinder Singh was undergoing treatment for a mental illness. On Thursday morning, he attacked his cousin Gurdhian Singh, his wife Sarabjit Kaur and his mother Jasbir kaur with an axe. Later, he ended his own life.”
Wallaby, rare tortoise and exotic monkeys smuggled from Myanmar seized in Assam
Assam police and forest officials on Thursday recovered several dozen wild and exotic animals that were smuggled via Myanmar. The animals, which include rare tortoises, monkeys and wallabies, were recovered from two premium SUVs bearing Delhi number plates at Rangia in Kamrup district. “The vehicles were on their way to Delhi from the Myanmar border in Mizoram. The SUVs had army stickers pasted on them,” said Kamrup superintendent of police Hitesh Roy.
Bomb threat to Amritsar school a hoax, 3 students detained
A day after a hoax bomb threat to DAV Public School in Amritsar went viral on social media, the Punjab Police detained three Class 9 students, who had allegedly started the rumour, on Thursday. Both posts featured the Pakistan flag and the threats were written in both English and Urdu. Soon after, security was beefed up at the school, and Punjab Police commandos were deployed on campus. Cops are questioning them to ascertain their motive.
Bhopal: 3 police personnel suspended for forcing girl to withdraw rape complaint
Three police personnel including a town inspector were suspended after a 13-year-old rape survivor accused them of harassing and pressurising to withdraw their complaint at police station in Bhopal's Chhatarpur. The town inspector and two sub-inspectors were suspended on Wednesday by the superintendent of police. (With inputs from Anupam Pateriya from Sagar)
Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Katra in J&K
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. No casualty or damage to property was reported. The quake struck Katra, which houses the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta Hills at 7.52 am, officials said. The epicentre was at a depth of 10 km. Last month, 13 earthquakes of low-intensity had hit Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of Jammu region.
