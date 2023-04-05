From sports to underworld: Rise and fall of Deepak ‘Boxer’

When Indian pugilist Vijender Singh won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, his success inspired many teenagers across India to pick up boxing as a sport. Among them was Deepak Pahal, a 12-year-old from a family of farmers in Haryana’s Sonepat district.

Deepak Boxer (HT Photo)

Senior police officers aware of the case said Pahal was a good boxer, winning a national junior-level championship when he was just 15. However, he was not able to make it big in the sport, and soon turned to a life of crime.

Fast forward a few years, and Pahal, now known as Deepak “Boxer”, is one of Delhi’s most wanted criminals, and has been nabbed from Mexico as a fugitive.

It all started with Boxer meeting a criminal named Mohit around 2014-15, said the officers.

“He entered the world of crime after coming in contact with a local criminal named Mohit, who was associated with Jitender Maan alias Gogi, Delhi’s most dreaded gangster of that time,” said an officer on condition of anonymity, quoting a six-year-old interrogation report of Pahal.

“Because of his boxing background, Pahal became famous in the group of criminals as ‘Boxer’. His presence in the crime world was first noticed in 2016, when he and Mohit led a 10-member gang that helped Gogi flee while he was being taken on a bus from Rohini jail in Delhi to a Sonepat court,” said the officer, and added that Boxer was arrested in the case.

A year later, another police officer said, Boxer was released from jail on bail and resumed his criminal activities. In 2018, the Delhi Police slapped the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCCA) against him as he became a key member of Gogi’s gang.

“After Gogi’s arrest, Boxer started handling the gang’s illegal businesses. On March 25, 2021, he led the group that was involved in a shootout with Delhi Police personnel at GTB Hospital and helped Gogi aide Fajja escape from police custody. One member of the group was shot dead while another was injured in the gunfight,” said the second officer.

On September 24, 2021, Gogi was shot dead in Rohini court by two men dressed as lawyers. Later, it was revealed that the assailants were members of the gang led by Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuriya. After Gogi’s death, Boxer became the leader of the gang and worked in coordination with fellow gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Kala Jatheri, a third officer said.

In January, police said, Boxer fled India, travelling to Mexico via several countries using what special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Yadav said was the “donkey channel” — a term used by criminals to illegally enter countries using touts, agents, traffickers and other helpers.

“His intention behind reaching Mexico was to reach the US with the help of human traffickers, from there he would continue to run the activities of his organised crime group in Delhi and neighbouring states,” special commissioner of police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

