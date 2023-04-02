India’s most wanted gangsters taking shelter abroad

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has prepared list of notorious gangsters who are based in foreign countries. The list exclusively accessed by the Hindustan Times features 28 wanted gangsters who have cases of murder, extortion among others.



According to the home ministry's list, Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar tops the gangsters list. Suspected to be based in the United States, Brar along with Lawrence Bishnoi said to have masterminded the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala last year. According to the NIA, he is found to have direct links with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Lakhbir Singh alias Landa who is an accused in the RPG attacks in Mohali and Tarn Taran.



Another gangster featuring in the list is Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhanu, who has also been chargesheeted by the top investigative agency and is said to be hiding in the US. He has been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror and carry out targeted killings of well-known social and religious leaders, film stars, singers and businessmen. Besides links with Pakistan, he is also accused of being in contact with pro-Khalistan elements based in Canada, Nepal and other countries, the NIA had said.



The other notorious gangsters include Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan, Gurjant Singh alias Janta, Romi Hong Kong and others. Among the gangsters named in the list is Gaurav Patyal alias Lucky Patyal whose premises were raided by the NIA last year as part of its crackdown on arms smuggling and narco terrorism, targeted killings, extortion, kidnapping and other criminal and terror acts.



Here is the full list of the gangsters staying abroad:-

Left to right: Anmol Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, Gaurav Patyal and Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.